The official PlayStation Gear Store has launched a new line of Ghost of Tsushima merchandise alongside several external partners to celebrate the launch of Director’s Cut and Iki Island expansion. Other than standard t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, a Takashi Okazaki Poster Collection is up for grabs as well as an adorable plush fox.

“In collaboration with Afro Samurai artist Takashi Okazaki, the manga-inspired 11” x 17” poster set features 4 unique designs featuring Jin as the Ghost of Tsushima,” reads an official description. “Each piece showcases a different part of Jin’s story: the wind that guides him, the flames that destroy his home around him, the mask he wears as he becomes the Ghost, and his wrath as he fights back against the Mongols.”

The posters are available for preorder now, with an estimated shipping date of August 27th. Do note that the PlayStation Gear Store only ships to the following countries: USA, Canada, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and UK.

The plush fox is available separately from Fangamer and will become available later this year. It comes with a removable ghost mask and a katana. Designed by Nina Matsumoto, the fox is 10 inches tall.

In addition to the above, Insert Coin has expanded its Ghost of Tsushima collection to include a new Clan Sakai hoodie, long sleeve tee, and a new shirt featuring Ryuzo.

For more on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Iki Island expansion, check out our in-depth review (spoiler: we loved it).

[Source: PlayStation Blog]