A recently-filed Sony Interactive Entertainment patent suggests that the company is looking to revise the PlayStation Store‘s layout to provide more information about video games based on their lifecycles.

As spotted by OP Attack, the patent was filed in May and published a couple of days ago. It describes evolving pages that display context-based information. The description also discusses displaying information based on a user’s search.

An abstract reads:

Techniques for providing information and functionalities based on a video game lifecycle and user context are described. In an example, a computer system presents a page as a single user interface to information and functionalities associated with a video game. The page is generated based on a layout that is specific to a phase of the lifecycle of the video game. The page is also customized based on a context of the user of the video game. The page is accessible to the user across the different phases of the video game’s lifecycle. The computer system updates the phase through the different phases and based on changes to the user context, such that the page presents the most relevant and needed information and functionalities at any point in time.

The application further states that a user’s selection of a link will trigger the system to launch a game and present content within the game’s window. Based on what users have searched for, the system may also present information relevant to the search within the window.

A clutter-free layout is most welcome.

[Source: USPTO via OP Attack, Reddit]