Ubisoft announced yesterday that it has deployed a small update for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to fix an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla save file issue that was preventing players from saving their progress in The Siege of Paris expansion.

Players had reported that they were unable to progress due to the problem, which occurred when they were navigating Francia. When saving progress, they were met with a message that said the game failed to save. That should be fixed now with a patch that weighs a meager 530MB on the PS4 and 420MB on the PS5.

In addition to this, Ubisoft has announced that Valhalla‘s predecessor, Odyssey, will get an update today to add “60 frames-per-second support when running the game on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.”

Going back to Valhalla, Ubisoft plans to target the next set of known issues with title update 1.3.1, which is expected to release in late summer. Issues include (spoilers):

The Siege of Paris – Expansion 2

Madness of King Charles – Boss cannot be spared if combat difficulty option is set to Skald Workaround: Set the difficulty setting to Vikingr

The Duelist – The Duelist remains stuck on the mount and does not fight the player Workaround: Do not bring a mount in the vicinity of the Duelist.

Sister of Sorrow – Cannot exit sanctum if conflict was initiated with the NPCs in the tunnel before the dagger room. Workaround: Take out target using normal gameplay to proceed with the quest.

Homecoming – Quest marker is misplaced on the Atlas Note: Fast travelling to Ravensthorpe will start Homecoming



Finisher camera isn’t disabled in The Siege of Paris when Finisher Camera option is ‘Off’

[Source: Ubisoft]