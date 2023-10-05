Assassin's Creed Mirage update

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Update Fixes Broken Quests

By Zarmena Khan

Ubisoft will roll out Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 today on all platforms, fixing a number of progression blockers and gameplay issues. The patch will roll out at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT and will weigh 2.18 GB and 5.40 GB on the PS5 and PS4, respectively.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.02 patch notes (October 5, 2023)

Complete patch notes are as follows:

GAMEPLAY

Addressed:

  • Elevators would kill Basim.
  • Shards were not properly awarded.
  • End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.
  • Enemies now properly take damage from falling.
  • Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them. 
  • Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.
  • Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.
  • The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.
  • While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Addressed:

  • Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.
  • English language option now properly appears only once in menus
  • Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed. 

WORLD

Addressed:

  • NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.
  • NPC’s drinking animation fixed.
  • Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

QUESTS

Addressed:

  • NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.
  • Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.
  • Eavesdrop lines now properly play.
  • Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.
  • Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.
  • To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.
  • Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.
  • The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective.
  • The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE

Addressed:

  • Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.
  • Multiple stability improvements.
  • Enemies and bosses having anormal poses.
  • Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.
  • Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.
  • Animations for takedowns are more polished.
  • Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.
  • Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.
  • Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.
  • Settings are now persistent on Luna.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.
  • PS4 update history will now be populated.
