Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Update Fixes Broken Quests

Ubisoft will roll out Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 today on all platforms, fixing a number of progression blockers and gameplay issues. The patch will roll out at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT and will weigh 2.18 GB and 5.40 GB on the PS5 and PS4, respectively.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.02 patch notes (October 5, 2023)
Complete patch notes are as follows:
GAMEPLAY
Addressed:
- Elevators would kill Basim.
- Shards were not properly awarded.
- End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.
- Enemies now properly take damage from falling.
- Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.
- Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.
- Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.
- The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.
- While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.
UI
Addressed:
- Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.
- English language option now properly appears only once in menus
- Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.
WORLD
Addressed:
- NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.
- NPC’s drinking animation fixed.
- Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.
QUESTS
Addressed:
- NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.
- Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.
- Eavesdrop lines now properly play.
- Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.
- Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.
- To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.
- Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.
- The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective.
- The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.
GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE
Addressed:
- Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.
- Multiple stability improvements.
- Enemies and bosses having anormal poses.
- Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.
- Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.
- Animations for takedowns are more polished.
- Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.
- Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.
- Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.
- Settings are now persistent on Luna.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.
- PS4 update history will now be populated.