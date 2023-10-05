Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Update Fixes Broken Quests

Ubisoft will roll out Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 today on all platforms, fixing a number of progression blockers and gameplay issues. The patch will roll out at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT and will weigh 2.18 GB and 5.40 GB on the PS5 and PS4, respectively.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

GAMEPLAY

Addressed:

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.

The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Addressed:

Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in menus

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

WORLD

Addressed:

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC’s drinking animation fixed.

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

QUESTS

Addressed:

NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

– Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene. Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.

– Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective. To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

– Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues. Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.

– Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow. The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective.

– Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective. The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE

Addressed:

Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having anormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Settings are now persistent on Luna.

MISCELLANEOUS