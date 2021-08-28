Voice actor Dave Jackson caused quite a stir by announcing on his Facebook page that he’s voicing a new Grand Theft Auto character: police chief Captain McClane. The reveal caught fans by surprise, and many rushed to assume that Jackson is talking about GTA 6, but his follow up comments suggest that Captain McClane is an upcoming character in GTA Online rather than a new entry.

Jackson wrote (verbatim):

So… I just found out from the producers, that it’s official; I will play the role of police chief CAPTAIN McCLANE in the new Grand Theft Auto series. I didn’t have the heart to tell them that I didn’t really have the time for it! Haha! Yep…someday I WILL take a nap! I know it! I JUST KNOW IT!! haha! Seriously, it is a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of folks. If you are a gamer, stay tuned….

After being hounded by players and press, he followed up with this statement:

I was BOMBARDED by reporters, and video game magazine editors looking for a scoop. I almost couldn’t believe how much attention I received just from that post. It’s like; ‘calm the hell down, dudes!’ Sheesh! I will say this; the producers said I could spread the word, and there will be a new trailer soon! So look for that!

For starters, it’s unlikely that Rockstar Games would let GTA 6 slip like this even though we know a new game is in the works. Secondly, considering we’ve heard from reliable insiders that a new GTA is far, far away from release, the “new trailer” Jackson is referring to is more than likely for GTA Online.

We could be wrong, of course, but we’d advise keeping expectations in check. We’ll update our readers when said trailer is released.

[Source: Dexerto via ResetEra]