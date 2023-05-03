Fortnite Lightsaber Locations 2023: How To Get All the New Lightsabers

If you’re having a hard time finding Lightsaber locations in Fortnite, then look no further. Lightsabers have returned to Fortnite once again as a part of the Star Wars-themed 23.40 update, and knowing how to get them can give you a decisive advantage in combat. However, this Star Wars-themed weapon isn’t as easy to find as the new Republic Chests, so this guide will help you find and use the new Fortnite lightsabers.

Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

You can find the new lightsabers in Fortnite by following the lightsaber icon on your map. Unlike the Star Wars Republic Chests, lightsabers appear randomly during a match. When one appears, the lightsaber icon will appear on your map. Follow the icon until you encounter a hologram. This is where you’ll find the location of a new Fortnite lightsaber.

Talking with a hologram (either Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Darth Maul) will reward you with the character’s respective lightsaber. Each lightsaber has a unique Force power. Anakin lets you pull objects and opponents toward you, Kenobi lets you push objects and opponents away, and Maul lets you throw objects.

The lightsabers themselves work identically. They can deflect bullets and cause significant damage in close combat. Furthermore, choosing any of the lightsabers will allow you to perform a double jump.

Unfortunately, these are the only lightsabers you can get. Lightsabers added to Fortnite in previous Star Wars updates cannot be acquired, so these three are the only ones you can get your hands on.