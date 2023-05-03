Fortnite Star Wars Chest Locations: Where To Find All Republic Chests

Finding the Republic Chest locations in Fortnite will earn you excellent rewards, but locating all these Star Wars-themed chests can be tricky if you’re searching manually. We’ll show you where to find all these chests and what you can expect to find within them.

All Republic Chest Locations in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Republic Chests can be found across the following three locations:

North of Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

Southwest of Frenzy Fields

You’ll find a Star Wars-themed base camp at each location, making it easy for you to locate once you’re nearby. Once you spot one, head towards it to find a Republic Chest. We’ve also marked the exact locations in the above image for your convenience.

Once you’re inside the tent, search for the Republic Chest. These are rectangular blocks with the Republic symbol from Star Wars engraved on the top.

Each chest contains the new DC-15 Blaster gun and some random support and healing items. The DC-15 Blaster has infinite ammo, so we recommend landing near one of these spots at the start of the game to get off to a head start. Just remember that other players may have the same goal in mind!

The Fortnite 24.30 update contains plenty of Star Wars content, from a variety of Clone Trooper skins to the new DC-15 Blaster mentioned above. While you’ll need to pay for the event pass to unlock everything, it’s a significant update for all Star Wars fans.