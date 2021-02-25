Aspyr Media Inc. has announced that it will release an enhanced port of 2005’s Star Wars Republic Commando for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 6th. The game was first released on the Xbox and PC, and later made available on the Xbox One via backwards compatibility. This will mark the first time Republic Commando will make its way to PlayStation platforms, and it will come with the coveted Platinum trophy.

“Trust me, we’ve read many, many, many tweets and comments requesting it,” Aspyr wrote on the PlayStation blog. “We’re happy to say that your requests will finally be answered.”

Republic Commando is a tactical first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe. Players will step into the shoes of Delta Squad leader RC-1138, also known as Delta Three-Eight and “Boss.” An official overview is as follows:

Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team—instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.

Republic Commando‘s classic controls have been updated for the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers. You can play the game on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Key features are as follows: