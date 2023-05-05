PS Plus Collection Adds Persona 5 Back to Game Library

Almost a year after being removed from the PS Plus Collection, it appears that Persona 5 is back on it in some regions. This comes just one week before the service is set to close.

Is Persona 5 back in the PS Plus Collection everywhere?

Reports from Resetera users indicate that Persona 5 — the base game, not the enhanced Persona 5 Royal — has popped up in the PS Plus Collection in the Brazilian PlayStation Network Store.

Other users in South America also corroborated the story, but users in Europe and some other regions have yet to. The United States PlayStation Network Store has also seen the game re-appear, but it’s unclear whether or not the game has returned worldwide.

Originally, Persona 5 was one of 20 total games included in the PS Plus Collection. The collection was a bundle of games Sony granted to PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 5 for free. For unspecified reasons, the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off was removed from the service last year.

The full list of games included in the PS Plus Collection includes:

Those looking to claim the games in the PS Plus Collection will have until May 9, 2023, to do so. Users who claim the games will still be able to play them free of charge… so as long as they’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus.