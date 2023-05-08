Is the PlayStation Plus Collection Ending Forever: Will It Come Back?

The PlayStation Plus Collection, otherwise known as the PS Collection, will sadly be ending on May 9. The move was confirmed by Sony near the end of an official blog post at the beginning of February this year. First announced in October 2020, the PlayStation Plus Collection allows players to claim and download any games in the collection for free for as long as they have a PS Plus subscription at any tier. But with the PS Collection ending soon, will Sony bring it back at a later date?

Will Sony bring back the PlayStation Plus Collection?

Most likely, no. The PlayStation Plus Collection was originally offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members, but it’s not particularly necessary considering the growing catalog of games provided by the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers.

In fact, a good number of the twenty games currently in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be found in either PS Plus Extra or Premium right now. To be specific (and we’ve checked), this includes Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, God of War, inFamous Second Son, The Last Guardian, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Until Dawn. Whew!

Sadly, this list doesn’t include Persona 5, which was only added to the collection in some regions about a week before the PS Collection is set to end. We’re not really surprised that Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 isn’t there either given the legal struggle between Sony and the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Fortunately, if you have already redeemed all of the games in the PlayStation Plus Collection, they will remain free for you to download for as long as you are still a PS Plus member. Sony will continue to grow the PS Plus library with Monthly Games and Games Catalog, so it’s possible that some of the games in the collection that are not already available in PS Plus Extra or Premium could be brought back in the future for a limited time.