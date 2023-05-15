New The Lord of the Rings Game in Development by Amazon Games

A new The Lord of the Rings game is officially in the works by Amazon Games. The New World developer will create a brand new MMO based on the iconic franchise.

When is The Lord of the Rings MMO coming out?

In an announcement, Amazon confirmed that they would be collaborating with Embracer Group and Middle-earth Enterprises to produce a new The Lord of the Rings Game. According to the company, the game will be set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, and feature stories from both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Amazon Games Orange County, responsible for MMO New World, is set to lead development on the project. The title will release on PC and consoles at an unknown date.

“Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators,” said Christoph Hartman, Vice President of Amazon Games.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Amazon had attempted to create an MMO around The Lord of the Rings. Previously, the company worked on an MMORPG based on the franchise, but it was canceled in 2021. In a statement to IGN, Hartmann confirmed this upcoming project is “completely new,” and not related to the canceled project whatsoever.

The news comes as Amazon Games continues to try and break out into the world of video games. So far, Amazon Games has launched two games — New World and Lost Ark — but are currently working on eight other projects. These include the new The Lord of the Rings game, the next entry in the Tomb Raider franchise, Blue Protocol with Bandai Namco, and other titles.