Fortnite Removes Trios, Upsets Players

Epic Games has announced the removal of Trios in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build, upsetting players. Fortnite v24.40 is now live, and it introduces Ranked Play Season Zero to Battle Royale and Zero Build. The Season will last until the end of Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3.

Why has Fortnite removed Trios?

Epic Games hasn’t said why it’s vaulting Trios but it’s presumably to make room for Ranked Play and to improve queue times for other modes. Nevertheless, players have been left upset as there was no warning. Countless tweets and Reddit threads have popped up with many players complaining that this will diminish the quality of their games because they will be forced to team up with a random player.

“It’s just killed Fortnite for me and my young children,” wrote one Redditor, who added that they don’t want a stranger in their squad. “I play regularly with two friends,” wrote another. “Why go and do something like this? Why take that option away?”

Some players have defended the decision but they seem to be outnumbered — on social media at least — by those critical of the removal.

It’s unclear if Epic Games has vaulted Trios permanently or temporarily.