Ultra Street Fighter 2 Chun-Li Jada Toy Figure Release Date, Details

Jada Toys is back with another entry in their line of Street Fighter action figures. Now, the release date for the company’s upcoming Ultra Street Fighter II Chun-Li has been revealed.

When does the Chun-Li action figure come out?

The figure is set to release sometime in September 2023, and will be modeled after the iconic character’s look in the hit game Ultra Street Fighter II. The figure is 1:12 scale and is about 5 3/4-inches tall. The action figure is available to pre-order now for $24.99.

Chun-Li’s action figure will come equipped with a set of alternate hands, an alternate head, and accessories for her “countless kicks” move. A display stand will be included.

The Chun-Li action figure is billed as “collector grade”, and boasts over 20 points of articulation. The figure also comes housed in a high-quality window box, features inspired from the arcade game featured on the box and inside the packaging.

Alongside Chun-Li, Jada Toys has released two other figures based on the Ultra Street Fighter II video game. The first two, Ryu and Fei Long, are available to purchase now and will be out sometime in July.