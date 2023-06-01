Bulletstorm VR Announced for PSVR2

Bulletstorm was one of the more unique shooters from 2011. And now it is back in virtual reality. Developer People Can Fly announced Bulletstorm VR and said that it will be coming to PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, and PC VR. It doesn’t currently have a price or a release date window, though.

Bulletstorm VR is not Bulletstorm 2

Bulletstorm VR is the same core Bulletstorm game from 2011, meaning it’ll have the same story, levels, and score-based gunplay, but it now has VR-specific mechanics. As was the case in Resident Evil Village, players can dual-wield weapons in this VR port. However, it’s unclear if it will have any new content or even the Duke Nukem DLC that was in Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, the remaster that was released in 2017.

It’s also unclear if the original game’s co-op mode, Anarchy, will make the jump to every platform. Bulletstorm VR’s Meta listing only notes that it is a single-player game, while the Steam version lists co-op as a feature. The PSVR2 store page doesn’t say anything either way.

This is obviously not a Bulletstorm sequel, but People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said in 2019 that the studio would like to make a follow-up in the future. People Can Fly, after developing 2021’s Outriders, is working on four unnamed titles: Project Dagger, Project Bifrost, Project Victoria, and Project Gemini. The former three will be self-published, but Project Gemini is a 2026 game the developer is making with Square Enix.