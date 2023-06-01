Final Fantasy 16 Demo Appears on PlayStation Store

The promised Final Fantasy 16 demo has finally made an appearance on the PlayStation Store, but only for certain PS5 players. The store listing seemingly implies the demo will be available sooner rather than later, although Square Enix has yet to announce a release date.

Who can play the Final Fantasy 16 demo?

All PS5 players will be able to experience a brief snapshot of the game before its release date on June 22 if the Final Fantasy 16 demo is anything like those for previous installments like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 15. Only some players who have pre-ordered the game can see the listing for the Final Fantasy 16 demo on the PlayStation Store right now. According to users on Reddit, the listing only appears in certain regions, and despite the visible listing, the demo is currently unavailable for download.

Producer Naoki Yoshida had previously said players could expect the demo to be released around two weeks before the game, which would be on or around June 8. While the demo is highly unlikely to be exclusive to those who have pre-ordered FF16, it is possible that those players may get early access. With the game’s release date fast approaching, Square Enix is expected to make an announcement fairly soon. As the publisher has partnered with Summer Game Fest, the game could even drop at or just after the show.

No other details have been released about the demo, although players can expect to get a sample of the new combat system that has dropped turn-based battles in a bid to attract younger players to the franchise. There may even be opportunities to pet Clive’s companion Torgal and visit Cid’s hideaway for some upgrades. Any progress made during the demo will also be transferred to the full game once it is released.