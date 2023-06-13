The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Cross-Play Confirmed

Players are often curious if multiplayer games will feature cross-platform play, as that has been quite standard of the last few years. Gun Media has confirmed that the asymmetric online game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be one of those games that does indeed support cross-play when it comes out on August 18.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre cross-play will let most systems play together

Gun explained this in a post on the game’s website. Cross-play is widely supported, but there are a few key caveats that mean it’s not one big pool with every system. As noted by the above graphic, current-gen systems and PC will be able to play with each other.

However, PS4 and Xbox One owners will be sequestered into their own separate pools; these last-gen systems don’t even interact with each other. Gun did not offer reasons as to why cross-play was set up like this and why the PS4 and Xbox One players can’t even join up together or why consoles in the family can’t link up.

Regardless, cross-play can also be disabled. Players also can’t see a player’s friend list from another platform, but game-generated invite codes can made so players can invite users from other platforms. Those on the same platform can still use the platform-specific invite systems to send invites, though.

And while cross-platform play is a feature, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre does not support cross-platform progression. Gun also didn’t offer an explanation.