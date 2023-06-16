Air Twister PS5: Yu Suzuki’s Space Harrier Spiritual Successor Gets Rated

The Apple Arcade shooter Air Twister, which itself is a spiritual successor to Space Harrier, may be coming to the PlayStation 5 according to a new rating from Germany.

An Air Twister PS5 rating appears in Germany

According to a recent listing in Germany’s Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (which is responsible for video game ratings in the country), Air Twister will be coming to PlayStation 5, with the game rated as appropriate for children aged 12 and up.

The rail shooter was originally released for the subscription service Apple Arcade in 2022, and was developed by Ys Net, which is run by legendary developer Yu Suzuki, who was behind some of Sega’s most popular games, including Virtua Racing, Virtua Fighter, and Space Harrier, the latter of which Air Twister is a spiritual successor to.

In the game, players take on the role of Princess Arch and battle against a variety of different enemy types across 12 different stages. Along the game, players have to collect stars to help power up your character as well as unlock new game modes.

It’s unclear as of now if any changes will be made when the game is eventually ported over, however.