The Callisto Protocol Story DLC Release Date Revealed, Will Be a Timed PlayStation Exclusive

The Callisto Protocol story DLC is the biggest part of its season pass, and it finally has a release date. This expansion, Final Transmission, is even coming to PlayStation consoles first.

The Callisto Protocol DLC will be on PS4 and PS5 first

Prepare for Final Transmission, the heart-pounding final chapter of The Callisto Protocol.



Play 48 hours early on June 27, exclusively on PlayStation, followed by a wider release on June 29 for all other platforms. pic.twitter.com/m6aBxqMGto — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) June 16, 2023

Final Transmission is releasing first on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 27, two days before its release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The other pieces of DLC came out on all platforms on the same day, so this timed exclusivity is new for The Callisto Protocol. No price was given, but it will be included in the game’s $29.99 season pass.

The trailer for the DLC is rather short, but shows one of the big creatures protagonist Jacob Lee will face. The tweet also notes that it is the “final chapter” of The Callisto Protocol.

As previously noted, this is the first narrative-based expansion for The Callisto Protocol, as all of its other pieces of DLC have been cosmetics or new modes. The Outer Way Skin Collection added new suits and weapon skins; the Contagion Bundle included the super hard Contagion Mode difficulty and more death animations; and the Riot Bundle implemented a wave-based survival mode, 11 new execution animations, and a new set of armor. Final Transmission, as its name implies, is the last announced piece of DLC.

The Callisto Protocol also received plenty of free support, too. These updates added such features as Hardcore Mode, New Game Plus, Dismemberment Mode, the ability to skip cutscenes and death animations, and multiple combat optimizations.