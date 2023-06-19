Marathon Gameplay Details Reportedly Leak, Bungie Aiming for the ‘Ultimate Live Service’

Bungie’s Marathon trailer from the PlayStation Showcase didn’t show much, and the studio’s short documentary that came out shortly after also didn’t offer up many details. A new report has shed some light on the extraction shooter, though, giving details on the game that Bungie is reportedly trying to make into the “ultimate live service.”

Marathon will reportedly have an oxygen meter

This report from Insider Gaming (the outlet that first reported on this title before the official announcement) explains that Marathon will have an oxygen system that players will have to manage. It acts as a timer that puts pressure on players, and while Bungie has not confirmed if it will have an oxygen meter, it did say that the setting, Tau Ceti, is a “very vibrant and dangerous world” that “[pushes] back” on players. The report also says that consumable oxygen canisters that can be purchased or found throughout the map and perks can make that timer a little less strict.

Some of these perks can allegedly give players faster revives, quicker movement in water, or night vision. These perks are also said to gradually unlock as players progress.

Players can also reportedly get injured, which will affect gameplay. For example, a shot to the waist may damage the player’s oxygen supply and cause it to dwindle more rapidly. The second example noted that a concussion might cause the player’s screen to blur.

Bungie is also apparently working on three maps, but it’s not clear if they will all launch simultaneously with the game or not. These maps are even said to be filled with secrets. Bungie has previously said that zones will evolve, so it’s likely that more secrets will pile in as the seasons pass.

The general gameplay loop also reportedly doesn’t stray far from others in the extraction shooter genre. Players choose missions, make their loadout, drop into a map, find loot and complete missions, extract, and then spend currencies. Permadeath also plays a role and means that players will lose weapons and currency, but perks and implants are said to stay around even after death.

The report also looked at the systems outside of the gameplay and said that Bungie wanted to make Marathon the “ultimate live service.” This stems from having “single-digit” load times that get players into games quickly after readying up.

Bungie has not confirmed any of this, and it’s not clear exactly when more details will come out. The team said the next time information would come out would be when the game is “much closer to launch.” It currently doesn’t have a release window.