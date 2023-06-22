Call of Duty: Warzone Shutdown Date Announced for Original Launcher

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched in 2022, which put the original Warzone in an odd situation. Activision has now announced it is shutting down Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, that original version of Warzone, noting that the older battle royale is going offline on September 21.

Activision laid this all out in a blog post and noted that all “gameplay, player progression, inventories, and online services will expire” on that aforementioned date. This is being done in an effort to focus on Warzone 2.0 and future Call of Duty games.

The company went into more detail in its FAQ. COD Points, the premium currency, will stay with players, but only on the platform they were purchased on. Purchased content from Caldera that’s also in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, or Call of Duty: Vanguard will still be available in those specific games, too, but players will obviously lose access to the skins and weapons they bought in Caldera since it is going offline.

Activision hadn’t previously implied Caldera was shutting down anytime soon. In a tweet from June 2022, Activision said that the first “Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.”