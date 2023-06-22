Sony Won’t Share PlayStation 6 Info With Activision If It’s Acquired by Microsoft

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the company won’t be able to share PlayStation 6 information with Activision Blizzard if it’s acquired by Microsoft, complicating matters when it comes to video game development.

Sony can’t talk about PlayStation 6 with a rival’s development studio

Microsoft has repeatedly said that it has no incentive to make Call of Duty games (or other existing Activision titles, for that matter) console exclusive to Xbox, and that doing so would incur heavy losses. Sony is concerned that if Activision Blizzard does indeed become a Microsoft studio, it would have to send over a dev kit to a rival’s development company and that would equate to spilling its technology secrets.

In an FTC v MS/ABK deposition, PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said that, if deal closes, Sony couldn't tell Activision about its next console



Is then asked about Sony working with Mojang (Minecraft) after MS bought them. Discussion is redacted but Ryan says it supports this concern pic.twitter.com/M86CBm3CcY — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 21, 2023

In a deposition dated April 2023, Ryan was quizzed if Sony had similar concerns when dealing with Minecraft maker Mojang, his response to which has been redacted except for the part where he alluded that it was a point of concern for Sony at that time, too.

Microsoft expressed similar concerns when MLB The Show went multiplatform. The company said that it had to “trust” Sony San Diego with pre-release Xbox Series X|S consoles to get the game on its platforms.