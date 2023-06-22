Xbox Exclusivity Is Costlier Than PlayStation Exclusivity, Microsoft Argues

Microsoft has claimed that it’s easier for Sony to secure PS5 and PS4 exclusives because PlayStation has a significantly larger user base than Xbox consoles. Microsoft made this argument in yet another filing ahead of the legal showdown against FTC that’s set to begin today. The FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard until its investigation into the merger is complete.

Xbox exclusives “considerably more costly” than PS5 exclusives, according to Microsoft

Microsoft says that the larger a console’s user base, the easier it is for its manufacturer to secure third-party exclusives. The company’s statement further suggests that even first-party exclusives don’t cost Sony as much as they cost Microsoft.

“The larger the platform’s user base of potential purchasers relative to rivals, the smaller the portion of the market that must be ‘bought out’ (internally or externally) to take a game exclusive,” Microsoft claims. “Exclusivity is considerably more costly for Xbox than it is for Sony.”

Microsoft has also proposed several ways for Sony to compete should its acquisition of Activision Blizzard go ahead. One of the ways Microsoft suggests Sony can compete is by acquiring another publisher like it acquired Bungie. The company suggests that it wouldn’t be opposed to consolidation wars.

The back-and-forth between Microsoft, Activision, FTC, and Sony is expected to last a few more weeks.