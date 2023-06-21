Bethesda Boss Summoned by FTC to Explain Starfield Xbox Exclusivity

Bethesda executive Pete Hines has been summoned by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to appear in court and outline Microsoft’s approach to Xbox and PlayStation gaming content following its acquisition of ZeniMax Media. The FTC has argued that Microsoft will treat Activision Blizzard IP the same way it treated Bethesda games, making them console exclusive to Xbox.

Bethesda games’ Xbox exclusivity mentioned by both Sony and FTC in legal filings

The FTC wants Hines to testify about Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda as part of ZeniMax Media in relation to “Microsoft Gaming decisions about video game content.” The FTC has previously said that Microsoft reassured regulators that it would not engage in anticompetitive activities but reneged on that promise by making games like Starfield and Redfall exclusive, and alluding to making The Elder Scrolls VI exclusive despite the franchise’s strong history on PlayStation platforms.

FTC makes clear that one of the things it wants to ask these folks about is the Xbox-Bethesda deal (only FTC i calling Hines, for example), as they've maintained that Microsoft's approach with Bethesda is what's going to happen with all Activision Blizzard games. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 20, 2023

Both Sony and FTC have also referenced Hines’ 2021 apology to gamers over Starfield’s Xbox exclusivity. When the game was originally announced, its platforms were not made public and ZeniMax was not part of Microsoft.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has taken aim at Sony’s Jim Ryan for appearing in court via video, pointing out that its own executives will be appearing in person.