Fort Solis Release Date Revealed for Troy Baker, Roger Clark Game

Fort Solis is an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games with some big talent behind it. One of its stars, Troy Baker, starred in a trailer that announced the Fort Solis release date, and it’s coming out on August 22 for PS5 and PC. No price has been revealed.

Baker, who plays Wyatt Taylor, introduced the trailer on IGN and walked through some of the game’s features. He explained that he knew pretty quickly that he wanted to star in Fort Solis because he’d be working with Roger Clark, who is most known for playing Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Baker went on about how great the story was, how it spoke to him, and was the “kind of game [he’d] like to play.” He even said it was replayable enough to go through over and over and praised its visuals, which are powered by Unreal Engine 5.

It then cuts from Baker to actual gameplay, showing the protagonist going through it. It’s a mysterious trailer, but it has quick-time events, tense dialogue with Julia Brown’s Jessica Appleton, and some moody music. Clark and Baker each have only a few lines, too.

Fort Solis is getting a physical release on PS5, as Merge Games announced earlier in June. It comes with a downloadable artbook and its soundtrack.