PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 21, 2023

There continues to be an increased number of new PS5 and PS4 games heading to the store during the week of August 21, 2023 as we enter the manic pre-holiday period. The highlights of the week will be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on both PlayStation consoles, as well as Immortals of Aveum on PS5.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 21 and 27, 2023.

PS5 Games

Fort Solis (August 22)

Immortals of Aveum (August 22)

Smurfs Kart (August 22)

WrestleQuest (August 22)

Mirrored Souls (August 23)

Virgo Versus The Zodiac (August 23)

Blasphemous 2 (August 24)

Chess Royal (August 24)

Firewall Ultra (August 24)

Lost Eidolons (August 24)

RIDE 5 (August 24)

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate (August 24)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (August 25)

Ashina: The Red Witch (August 25)

Desperate: Vladivostok (August 25)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (August 26)

PS4 Games

Smurfs Kart (August 22)

WrestleQuest (August 22)

Midnight Submersion – Nightmare Horror Story (August 23)

Mirrored Souls (August 23)

Virgo Versus The Zodiac (August 23)

Alice Escaped! (August 24)

Chess Royal (August 24)

LogiKing (August 24)

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate (August 24)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (August 25)

Ashina: The Red Witch (August 25)

Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks (August 25)

Truth (August 25)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (August 26)

There are 16 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 14 new game releases. The biggest of those is the latest installment of the Armored Core franchise, which arrives on August 25. EA’s delayed fantasy shooter Immortals of Aveum also makes its grand entrance this week.

Other highlights include tactical PSVR2 shooter Firewall Ultra, the newest installment in the RIDE motorcycle racing franchise, Troy Baker and Roger Clark‘s space thriller Fort Solis, the delayed WrestleQuest, and the PS5 version of Blasphemous 2. A PS4 version of the latter is due to be released at a later date.