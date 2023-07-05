Valorant PS5 Beta Possibly Happening Soon

It looks like a Valorant PS5 beta test is scheduled to be held in the near future if a Riot Games job advertisement is anything to go by. Valorant has not been officially announced for consoles but has been hinted at multiple times over the last few years.

When can fans expect Valorant on PS5?

The job ad in question was published very recently, specifically seeking candidates for the role of Associate Console Playtest Analyst. Previous job descriptions and leaks have mentioned consoles, but this is the first time we’ve seen “playtest” being mentioned anywhere. Fans have taken this to mean that Valorant has indeed been in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X and is ready to be beta tested.

“As an Associate Console Playtest Analyst on the Game Analysis Team you will focus on validation testing of upcoming gameplay experiences for Valorant,” the job ad reads. One of the requirements is for candidates to have played console first-person shooters at a professional level.

As for when we can expect to see Valorant on consoles, considering Riot is still hiring playtesters, it’s probably safe to rule 2023 out. The earliest fans should expect Valorant on PS5 — if it ends up being announced — is fall 2024. We’ll continue to cross our fingers for a surprise release sooner than that, though.