Beyond Good and Evil 2 Creative Director Emile Morel Has Passed Away

Beyond Good and Evil 2 creative director Emile Morel has suddenly died at the age of 40. News of his death was shared by colleagues on LinkedIn, who revealed that he passed away sometime this week. Circumstances surrounding Morel’s sudden demise are not known.

Emile Morel was proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, says colleague

In a touching tribute on LinkedIn (spotted by IGN), M. Gabrielle Shrager — who previously worked with Morel during her time at Ubisoft — wrote that he was “proud” of his work on Beyond Good and Evil 2. “We laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together,” Shrager added.

“Even through the most difficult times, you always remained the caring and supportive person you were with your beautiful positive mind,” wrote Ubisoft producer Greg Hermittant. “Be assured we will continue your work.”

Morel had been working for Ubisoft for over 14 years, and previously shipped Rayman Legends. Prior to his lengthy service at Ubisoft, he worked for Eden Games, where he designed Test Drive Unlimited and Alone in the Dark.

Morel had been working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 for quite some time, but it was only in February this year that he took over the role of creative director.

Our thoughts go out to Morel’s loved ones.