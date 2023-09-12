The World Isn’t Ready for Spider-Man 2 PS5’s Sound Design, Teases Sony’s Audio Lead

PlayStation’s Director of Sound Design Jeremie Voillot has teased that players are in for a pleasant surprise with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5‘s sound design. Sony’s wider PlayStation Studios‘ team has been working with Insomniac Games on the upcoming title.

Spider-Man 2 PS5’s sound design is Insomniac’s “best” audio work yet

In a post on LinkedIn, Voillot said that Insomniac’s sound design team has delivered its “best” when it comes to Spider-Man 2’s audio work. “I’m not sure the world is quite prepared for what they are about to release upon it – it’s stunning, and in my humble opinion, their best work yet,” he wrote.

Considering sound design is a significant part of the overall gaming experience, Voillot’s feedback is certainly good to hear (no pun intended). His comments come not long after Sony added Dolby Atmos support to the PS5 in its ongoing system software beta test. Sony hasn’t said when the beta will end, but we’re expecting the new firmware to roll out worldwide within the next month or two.

It’s possible that Dolby Atmos support will be activated for all players by the time Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20. More details on that will be announced in due course.