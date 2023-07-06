PlayStation Officially Joins Twitter Rival Threads

PlayStation is among a number of video game companies who have joined Twitter rival Threads. Launched just yesterday by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the text-based app has already amassed 10 million users, according to the company.

What’s Threads, and is PlayStation leaving Twitter?

Threads is a conversation app similar to Twitter, which allows posts of up to 500 characters. Like its rival, Threads allows users to include links, photos, and videos in their posts. Famous personalities and company accounts — including PlayStation — have already earned verification badges.

Threads’ launch comes at a time when Twitter has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Since its takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter has made numerous questionable decisions — from allowing anyone to become verified by paying $8 to requiring companies to pay for verification. Advertisers have also been vary of the lack of content moderation on Twitter that has resulted in increased toxicity on the website. Zuckerberg has said that his goal is to make Threads a friendly place for conversation.

Threads is still in its infancy and there’s currently no indication that PlayStation will leave Twitter. The company is active on several social media websites but is by far the most active on Twitter.