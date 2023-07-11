PS5 Players Can Get Free Apple TV+ for 6 Months

Sony has brought back its Apple TV+ free trial offer for both PS5 and PS4 players. PS5 players can claim a six-month subscription for free whereas PS4 players can avail a three-month subscription offer.

How to claim Apple TV+ free trial offer on PS5 and PS4

Players can sign up anytime between now and July 31 with their PSN ID and Apple ID. The offer is for new subscribers but some players have reported that by creating a new Apple ID and using the same PSN, they were able to redeem the offer. Others have said that they were able to stack the offer on top of the trial offered by Target.

Simply follow the steps below, as outlined by Sony:

Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home. PS4 players will find the Apple TV app in the console’s TV and Video section. Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

This offer is available in numerous countries including the U.S. and U.K. For a full list of eligible countries, head over to PlayStation.com.