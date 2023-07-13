FTC Wiki Vandalized to Add PlayStation Logo After Microsoft Activision Appeal

Crafty gamers decided to hijack the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Wikipedia page after the agency appealed the court verdict in favor of Microsoft and Activision merger. A PlayStation logo appeared as the agency’s flag, with references to Sony Interactive Entertainment throughout the page.

FTC appeals Microsoft Activision deal verdict as console war gets uglier

In a surprise move, the FTC decided to appeal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s decision to deny a preliminary injunction against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. With the deadline for the merger looming, the FTC is seeking an emergency extension to the existing restraining order from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The news sparked yet another intense debate on social media, with anti-monopoly activists, politicians, and legal experts jumping into the fray. Gamers blamed the FTC for doing Sony’s bidding, vandalizing its Wikipedia page and listing SIE CEO Jim Ryan as its chair (rest assured, it’s still Lina Khan).

the FTC's Wikipedia page was briefly vandalized tonight to replace its flag with a PlayStation logo among other Sony references pic.twitter.com/Zkab64m2uX — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 13, 2023

Some legal experts have said that Judge Corley erred in stating that the FTC needs to prove the deal “will” — rather than “may” — harm competition. The law demands the latter.

All eyes are on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which could make a decision on the restraining order as soon as today.