Report: Multiple Persona Games Including a Fighter In Development

A reliable Persona leaker has claimed that multiple games in the franchise are currently in development, including a fighter. Atlus reportedly began working on the fighting game’s concept back in 2015.

What we know about the rumored Persona games

According to leaker MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter, there are at least four Persona games in development at the moment but Atlus is focusing on Persona 6. Projects in development include P6, P5X, Persona Asa, and the fighting game.

Clarifying a previous comment that led some to believe that the fighting game has been cancelled, MbKKssTBhz5 said that the fighter has been in the works for a while and has changed “a lot” from the original concept in 2015. They don’t think the final product will be anything like the 2015 concept.

Question 1:

Is there a new Persona fighting game?



Answer:

Yes. I did not say it was cancelled. But English is bad, so I understand. But it has changed a lot from 2015. I don’t think it will resemble the original concept. There was a time where people were worried. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) July 16, 2023

The leaker added that there are currently no further Persona remakes in development beyond P3 Reload. However, Atlus reportedly wants to remake P1 and P2.

As for what comes after P6, MbKKssTBhz5 claims that Atlus has some big plans but not everything will come to fruition. The developer’s roadmap for the series has apparently changed since 2016, and is expected to change again “depending on many factors.”

In the meantime, P5 Tactica is set to launch on November 17, 2023, for the PS4 and PS5 among other platforms.