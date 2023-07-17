Stars Wars: Outlaws Planets Are as Big as 2-3 Zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft has revealed that the size of one planet in Star Wars: Outlaws is roughly the same as two or three zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Creative Director Julian Gerighty has said that traversing the planets will feel like “a journey.”

Star Wars: Outlaws planets are not procedurally generated

Speaking to EDGE Magazine (issue #387, via MP1st), Gerighty said that each planet in Star Wars: Outlaws is handcrafted. There are no procedurally generated planets, and even if players travel using fast vehicles, traversing will still take some time. Additionally, players won’t be able to freely fly above planets, and will have to use dedicated bases for landing and take-off.

“In our past games, we didn’t have vehicles, so in wrapping our heads around the different gameplay possibilities of speeders and spaceships, we’ve had to embrace the limits and constraints of each one,” Gerighty explained (thanks, SegmentNext). “Flying freely above the planet was something that we chose not to do, because it was going to take us a huge amount of effort for very little payoff.”

That said, Gerighty revealed that Ubisoft is aiming to give players “full freedom of approach” to encounters.

Star Wars: Outlaws is slated for release in 2024.