New King Kong Game Leaked, Headed to PS5 and PS4

A new King Kong game has been leaked by Amazon Spain. Titled Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the title is headed to PS5 and PS4 among other platforms, and will be published by GameMill Entertainment (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Nerf Legends).

New King Kong game is a third-person action adventure

According to a translation of the Amazon pages found by Gematsu, which are still up at the time of this writing, Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a third-person action-adventure title that will task players with avenging the death of their parents at the hands of the “ultimate alpha predator: Gaw.” Gaw is the title for the leader of the Deathrunners, officially described as “a fictional species of dromaeosaurid dinosaurs native to Skull Island.”

Players will have to defeat “waves of primal beasts” and other enemies to become the king of Skull Island. The island itself comes with plenty of history, secrets, and various environments and landscapes to enjoy. Expect swamps, waterfalls, jungle, and even caves.

Amazon lists Skull Island: Rise of Kong’s release date as December 31, 2024, which is probably a placeholder. The game is also headed to Xbox One and Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. Its developer has not been revealed.