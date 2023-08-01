Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Kati’s Route Trailer Celebrates Release

The action role-playing game Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut is out today on the Nintendo Switch, with new DLC also available to owners who have the game on PlayStation 4 and PC.

What new DLC is available for Akiba’s Trip?

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut serves as a complete edition of the game and is available to purchase digitally on the Nintendo Switch or as a limited physical Day 1 Edition in North America and Europe. The Director’s Cut version of the game comes with an all-new story chapter, “Kati’s Route,” as well as all DLC from the original game.

The new story chapter is considered the “true ending” to the game and follows the Finnish transfer student and part-time maid as she goes up against a mysterious and “malevolent force awakening within her.” For those who own the original game on PlayStation 4 and PC, “Kati’s Route” is available to purchase digitally as DLC.

Check out the launch trailer for Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut below:

“Updated from its original release for a new generation, Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut places players in the role of Nanashi, an otaku mysteriously transformed into a vampire and thrust into a conspiracy of ‘Synthisters’ plaguing the electronics mecca,” reads the synopsis for the game. “Alongside a colorful cast of allies known as the ‘Akiba Freedom Fighters,’ Nanashi must defend his fellow otaku from vampire predators, discovering that the best strategy to defeat them is to strip them of their bare essentials and expose them to the cleansing power of the sun! Featuring a fully voiced “true ending” route starring lovable maid Kati, original side quests introducing more offbeat otaku denizens of Akihabara, and an arsenal of new weapons and armor, Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed Director’s Cut brings modern supernatural adventure for the Japanophile of discerning tastes.”

Akiba’s Trip originated as a game for the PlayStation Portable in 2011, with a sequel releasing in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. That game is what Undead & Undressed would becoming, with the title originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC.