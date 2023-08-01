Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed DLC Includes Free Class, 2016 Gear, Permanent Price Drop

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is still getting more content just under a year later. Illfonic announced what will be in the asymmetric multiplayer game’s third big update, which will include a new ghost class, a slew of cosmetics, and more. This substantial update is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The new ghost class is the standout new feature in the patch and is called Watcher. It has three variants — Bug-Eye, Gawk, and Peeky — that all have their own unique moves. For example, Bug-Eye can whip out its eyeball and use it like a whip, while Peeky can lay out eyeballs “cameras” that notify the player when a Ghostbuster walks by. There’s also a new map called New Motion Club that features a pizza parlor, standup club, and disco dancefloor.

Spirit Unleashed has gear inspired by other Ghostbusters media, and it is now adding the divisive 2016 film to that list. Players can now adorn their Ghostbuster with the PKE Meter, Particle Thrower, Ghost Trap, and Proton Pack seen in that movie. These will come alongside various other cosmetics, like new hairstyles, hats, hoodies, glasses, gloves, outfits, shoes, scars, and more. The quality-of-life changes also has various gameplay changes, bug fixes, and user interface changes.

Illfonic showed off some of this new update in a recent Twitch stream. It’s in line with the other two updates that dropped in January and April, both of which also added cosmetics, a new ghost type, and quality-of-life features.

Those who have yet to pick this multiplayer game up can now do so at a lower cost. Illfonic is permanently dropping the price to $19.99, which is half of what it debuted at.