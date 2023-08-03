Dust & Neon PS5 Release Date Announced for Cyborg Cowboy Shooter

Dust & Neon Release Date Announced for Cyborg Cowboy Shooter

By Michael Leri

Dust & Neon came to PC, Switch, and mobile platforms through Netflix earlier in 2023, but now it is finally headed to PlayStation 5. David Marquardt Studios announced the Dust & Neon PS5 release date, revealing that the roguelite shooter is imminently coming to Sony’s latest console.

When is Dust & Neon coming to PS5?

Dust & Neon is being released on PS5 on August 17. No price was given, but it is $19.99 on other platforms.

Dust & Neon is a twin-stick, cover-based shooter that stars a mysterious cyborg shooter as he tackles the Wild West with a number of different firearms. These firearms have to be manually reloaded, too, which the game visualizes on the side of the screen.

Dust & Neon was received somewhat tepidly at its launch and currently sits at a 69 on OpenCritic. David Marquardt Studios has pushed out a few updates to address player concerns, fix bugs, add features, and rebalance the gameplay. The game also saw a permanent price drop a few months after launch. And while the trophy list is not live yet, Dust & Neon’s achievement list on Steam is rather straightforward and only has players beating bosses, looting weapons, upgrading skills, and reloading a certain number of times.

