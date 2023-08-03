Somerville PS5, PS4 Versions Announced With Release Date

It was already clear that Somerville was making its way to PlayStation systems, and now Thunderful Games and Jumpship have confirmed as much. Somerville PS5 and PS4 versions will be coming to the PlayStation Store on August 31.

Thunderful released a trailer of the upcoming port that quickly runs through some of the levels and set pieces. It’s unclear how much Somerville will cost on PlayStation systems, too, since it is $24.99 on PC and $27.49 on Xbox systems (it is also on Game Pass).

Studio director Claire Boissiere said this release would have the “best version” of the game so far. This might have something to do with the many updates it got after launch, as well as its PlayStation-specific features. It will support the lightbar (presumably on both platforms) to reflect what power the player is using and haptic feedback on PS5.

These Somerville PS5 and PS4 versions were essentially already confirmed since trophy data for both recently hit achievement-tracking sites like Exophase and PSNProfiles (it also doesn’t have a Platinum). It also seems now is about the time that Xbox console exclusives from 2022 are making their way to Sony platforms, as Scorn and High on Life were recently announced for PlayStation hardware, as well.

Somerville initially launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November 2022 to somewhat middling reviews, averaging a 70 on OpenCritic. Critics praised its atmosphere but damned it for its shoddy technical performance and simplistic gameplay. It has been around nine months since its first release, so it’s possible the PlayStation ports won’t suffer from as many bugs.

Somerville is also the first game from Jumpship, which was co-founded by Dino Patti, the co-founder of the Limbo and Inside studio Playdead. Patti was executive producer on both titles, which explains Somerville’s parallels to the two games.