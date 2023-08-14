PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 14, 2023

After the summer drought of new PS5 and PS4 games, the list of titles due to be released during the week of August 14, 2023 has grown a lot. The highlights of the week will be Madden NFL 24 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on both PlayStation consoles, although there’s also the anticipated PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 14 and 20, 2023.

PS5 Games

Astro Flame: Starfighter (August 15)

Black Skylands (August 15)

Everspace 2 (August 15)

Farworld Pioneers (August 15)

Green Hell VR (August 15)

Madden NFL 24 (August 15)

Moving Out 2 (August 15)

Wayfinder (August 15)

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (August 16)

A Castle Full of Cats (August 17)

Die After Sunset (August 17)

Dust & Neon (August 17)

Gord (August 17)

Hello Engineer (August 17)

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats (August 17)

Marble It Up! Ultra (August 17)

Quantum: Recharged (August 17)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (August 17)

Chrome Wolf (August 18)

Neko Journey (August 18)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (August 18)

PS4 Games

Astro Flame: Starfighter (August 15)

Black Skylands (August 15)

Farworld Pioneers (August 15)

Madden NFL 24 (August 15)

Moving Out 2 (August 15)

Pandaty (August 15)

Construction Machine Simulator 2023: Hard Truck Work Job (August 16)

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (August 16)

A Castle Full of Cats (August 17)

Gord (August 17)

Hello Engineer (August 17)

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats (August 17)

Marble It Up! Ultra (August 17)

Quantum: Recharged (August 17)

Red Dead Redemption (August 17)

Shinobi Non Grata (August 17)

ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross (August 18)

Chrome Wolf (August 18)

Neko Journey (August 18)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (August 18)

There are 21 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 20 new game releases. The biggest of those is the latest installment of the Madden NFL franchise, which gets early access on August 15 but will be fully released on August 18. Online action RPG Wayfinder enters early access on PS5 this week, too.

Other highlights include Rockfish Games’ spaceship action RPG Everspace 2, Atari’s revamped arcade classic Quantum: Recharged, Hello Neighbor spin-off Hello Engineer, and the asymmetrical multiplayer game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Finally, there’s the recently announced Red Dead Redemption PS4 port that includes the Undead Nightmare DLC but no multiplayer.