Wayfinder Early Access Start Date Revealed for PS5, PS4

After only saying it was coming in summer, the early access start date has been narrowed down for the online action RPG Wayfinder. Early Access Founder’s Season 1 will begin on August 15 and will let players access six different Lost Zones and six different characters, although the Venomess hero will be hidden behind the game’s battle pass.

How the Wayfinder early access Battle Pass works

The Wayfinder battle pass is called a Reward Tower. As is the case with other battle passes, there will be free and premium tracks, with each of the four Founder’s Packs giving varying degrees of access. As players gain XP, they’ll earn Reward Tower Keys that will unlock over 100 unique items over the different tower floors.

The main way the Reward Towers are different from conventional battle passes is that the premium track will never expire. Once a player has purchased the premium track, they can work on it at their own pace. There’s even the opportunity to gain progress on multiple premium tracks; only one can be active at any one time but players can switch freely between them. However, the free tracks will expire at the end of each season.

The Season 1 Reward Tower will have three tracks. The bronze Free Reward Tower offers 25 rewards and one of the components needed to summon the Venomess (the others can be earned through gameplay). The silver Paid Reward Tower gives access to all 100 rewards and all four components for the Venomess. Finally, the gold Premium Reward Tower offers all 100 rewards, instant access to the Venomess and her Nightshade signature weapon, and 20 Reward Tower Keys for a head start.

There will be four Founder’s Packs available at the start of the first season of early access. All will give players a Founders’ Flag Profile Background, Founder’s Glyph Pack, and “Wayfounder” Title and Profile Glyph. Here’s a list of the other bonuses players will get:

Base Pack

500 Runesilver

Founder’s Season 1 Paid Reward Tower

Initiate Pack

1,000 Runesilver

Founder’s Season 1 Paid Reward Tower

Founder’s Season 2 Paid Reward Tower

Wayfinder Token

Charger’s Sickle Sword & Shield Skin

Stormsong Dual Wield Dagger Skin

Arcbolt Rifle Skin

Founder’s Dye Set

“Original” Title and Profile Glyph

Awakened Pack

2,250 Runesilver

Founder’s Season 1 Premium Reward Tower

Founder’s Season 2 Premium Reward Tower

2 Wayfinder Tokens

Charger’s Sickle Sword & Shield Skin

Stormsong Dual Wield Dagger Skin

Arcbolt Rifle Skin

Founder’s Dye Set

“Original” Title and Profile Glyph

Highlands Strider Mount and Saddle

Rimehunter Cub Housing Pet

Founder’s Housing Decoration Set

“Crewmember” Title and Profile Glyph

Exalted Pack