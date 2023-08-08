PS5 USB Ports Reportedly ‘Melted’ From Heavy Use at Evo 2023

A number of Evo 2023 attendees have taken to social media to complain about busted PS5 USB ports at the event. The issue does not appear to be widespread but isn’t isolated either, leading many to wonder if a faulty PS5 or two ended up in Las Vegas.

What’s going on with PS5 USB ports?

Eduardo Cuervo, an engineer at Google, took to Twitter to complain that the PS5 caused his Hori OCTA USB plug to melt from just one set.

What the heck @PlayStation . My @horiusainc octa USB plug MELTED during my match at @EVO. Mine was not the only controller that melt down. This is just terrible. You need to do something about that lack of heat dissipation especially if you are going to use PS5s in tournaments pic.twitter.com/z9aYzZf46P — Eduardo Cuervo (eacuervo @ threads) (@cloudraven) August 5, 2023

Another attendee, who goes by Sabre_AZ on Twitter, made a similar complaint.

EVO is proving that PS5 is NOT the answer. Usb ports are melting like craY. @Kyoku236HS usb on his controller melted. This is not isolated. We need to go PC or xbox atleast — SabreAZ (@Sabre_AZ) August 5, 2023

Our locals got three PS5 setups for SF6. During the first weekend where all consoles were on for multiple hours the backside USB ports of two of them melted and got ripped out.

The backports where either not designed for this or they underestimated the heat the console generates. https://t.co/oY5wkduOYd — Danaiden (@Danaiden_TP) August 6, 2023

Kotaku spotted similar comments on Reddit, with one user claiming that they somehow managed to pull out PS5’s USB receiver after a single Street Fighter 6 set.

Some people have theorized that the issue was caused by the PS5s heating up from overuse, but others have said that they haven’t experienced anything similar despite lengthy gaming sessions. It’s quite possible that the PS5s in question had developed a fault, but unless Sony investigates the matter and releases an official statement, these are merely speculations.

Calls for Evo to use platforms other than PlayStation will probably fall on deaf ears, though, since Sony owns the event.