PS5 USB Ports Reportedly ‘Melted’ From Heavy Use at Evo 2023

A number of Evo 2023 attendees have taken to social media to complain about busted PS5 USB ports at the event. The issue does not appear to be widespread but isn’t isolated either, leading many to wonder if a faulty PS5 or two ended up in Las Vegas.
What’s going on with PS5 USB ports?
Eduardo Cuervo, an engineer at Google, took to Twitter to complain that the PS5 caused his Hori OCTA USB plug to melt from just one set.
Another attendee, who goes by Sabre_AZ on Twitter, made a similar complaint.
Kotaku spotted similar comments on Reddit, with one user claiming that they somehow managed to pull out PS5’s USB receiver after a single Street Fighter 6 set.
Some people have theorized that the issue was caused by the PS5s heating up from overuse, but others have said that they haven’t experienced anything similar despite lengthy gaming sessions. It’s quite possible that the PS5s in question had developed a fault, but unless Sony investigates the matter and releases an official statement, these are merely speculations.
Calls for Evo to use platforms other than PlayStation will probably fall on deaf ears, though, since Sony owns the event.