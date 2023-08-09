Upgrades Like PS5 Pro Unlikely to Be ‘Meaningful,’ Says GTA Publisher

GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that mid-gen upgrades like the rumored PS5 Pro are unlikely to be “meaningful.” CEO Strauss Zelnick previously expressed similar sentiments about the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Take-Two believes PS5 Pro is “probably” coming

Rumors of both PS5 Pro and Slim models have been swirling for a while, but Sony has yet to confirm or deny their existence. Even Microsoft believes Sony is working towards a hardware refresh of sorts, but so far all we have are insider reports. Zelnick also believes that a PS5 Pro is coming and said as much back in May.

However, Take-Two seems unexcited about the prospects, with Zelnick telling IGN that mid-gen upgrades “aren’t all that meaningful.” “Generally speaking, the mid-generation upgrades haven’t really changed much,” he said. Take-Two previously revealed that neither the PS4 Pro nor the Xbox One X had much of an impact on software business, so he has data to back up his statement.

Whether mid-gen upgrades are meaningful for hardware manufacturers and gamers is a separate story. Zelnick recons that it “all depends on what that mid-generation upgrade would look like.”

PS5 Pro is reportedly targeting 8K, with a release window of 2024.