PS5 Pro Is ‘Probably’ Coming, Says GTA Publisher

It looks like the PS5 Pro is only a matter of time. Amidst rumors of mid-gen upgrades for both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that they’re likely happening, but he doesn’t seem concerned about any potential impact on game development.

PS5 Pro won’t affect business, says Take-Two boss

During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick was specifically asked if he thinks we’ll see mid-gen upgrades this time around, and whether they had any impact on business in the previous generation.

“We probably will,” Zelnick replied, adding that PS4 Pro and Xbox One X “did not affect the business very much.”

Rockstar Games juggernaut GTA V originally released for the PS3 and was later ported over to the PS4. Although the game was enhanced for PS5, it didn’t receive any mid-gen enhancements for the PS4 Pro. Considering this, it’s possible that Take-Two has no plans to go out of its way to accommodate mid-gen upgrades this time around either.

Rumors of PS5 Pro have been swirling for a while but Sony has remain tight-lipped. A number of insiders and journalists have corroborated the reports, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see anything until at least 2024.