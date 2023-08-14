Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Be Playable First on PS5 and PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be playable first on the PS5 and PS4. This unsurprising news was leaked by Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s Arabic YouTube channel. The video in question has now been set to private but not before fans took screenshots.

Sony’s marketing deal with Activision covers Modern Warfare 3 on PS5, PS4

According to Call of Duty leaker BKTOOR_ on Twitter, a translation of the image below states that Modern Warfare 3’s “demo” will be available on PlayStation platforms first. The footnote adds that the game will be available on PlayStation at least five days before any other platform. Additionally, early beta access is reserved for those who pre-order.

Since we’re going by a translation, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation regarding the demo. However, Modern Warfare 3 being playable first on PlayStation isn’t surprising considering Sony’s current marketing deal with Activision covers this year’s Call of Duty. This was confirmed as much during the legal battle between Microsoft and regulators in the U.S. and U.K. over its purchase of Activision Blizzard. Understandably, Microsoft is obligated to honor all existing contracts and agreements despite the acquisition.

Expect more on this on Thursday, August 17, when Modern Warfare 3 is revealed.