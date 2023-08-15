Blue Beetle Director Used Injustice 2 Combos as Reference Material

Blue Beetle in the upcoming Blue Beetle film already looks a little like Injustice 2‘s portrayal of the character. And according to director Ángel Manuel Soto, those influences are more than armor-deep since he’s got some of the same combos, too.

Blue Beetle has some familiar combos

Soto spoke to DiscussingFilm about the comic book movie and brought up NetherRealm Studios’ 2017 fighting game. When asked about how the team tackled Blue Beetle’s power set, he discussed how Injustice 2 tied into it all, as well as Mega Man.

“We play with different alternatives that are fantastic and the wish-fulfillment of a young man,” said Soto. “For example, a lot of the combos in Injustice 2, we used them as a reference during fights and with the manifestations of the weapons. Blue Beetle’s blaster was even inspired by Mega Man!”

Soto didn’t hide his affection for games, either. He later noted that he “always wanted to have a buster sword like they do in Final Fantasy,” which ties directly into one scene from the film.

While comic book games mostly take from movies, the reverse is starting to happen, too. Actor Tom Holland also noted that Spider-Man: No Way Home borrows one move from the 2018 video game from Insomniac Games.

Soto had previously brought up the Injustice games when talking about Blue Beetle. He told /Film in May that there are specific aspects of the armor that the team pulled from Injustice 2. He then said it was his favorite character in the fighting title and that Blue Beetle’s combos are “pretty fucking awesome.”