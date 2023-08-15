PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 15, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
- dreams (PS4/PSVR)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- Green Hell VR
- House Flipper VR
- Super Death Game SHOW! VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Acceptance
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2
- Arcade Archives MAD SHARK
- Astro Flame: Starfighter
- Atlas Fallen
- Black Skylands
- BQM – BlockQuest Maker: Remastered
- Bright Lights of Svetlov
- D PISTOLS
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Firefighter Simulator 911 : Car Fire Truck Driver
- Fluffy Milo
- Food Truck Tycoon
- LEGEND BOWL
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!
- Pandaty
- Quake II
- Skabma – Snowfall
- Smurfs Kart
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Sven – completely screwed
- WrestleQuest