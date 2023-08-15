PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 15, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)

dreams (PS4/PSVR)

PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

Green Hell VR

House Flipper VR

Super Death Game SHOW! VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Acceptance

Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2

Arcade Archives MAD SHARK

Astro Flame: Starfighter

Atlas Fallen

Black Skylands

BQM – BlockQuest Maker: Remastered

Bright Lights of Svetlov

D PISTOLS

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame

EVERSPACE™ 2

Firefighter Simulator 911 : Car Fire Truck Driver

Fluffy Milo

Food Truck Tycoon

LEGEND BOWL

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!

Pandaty

Quake II

Skabma – Snowfall

Smurfs Kart

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Sven – completely screwed

WrestleQuest

