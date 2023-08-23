Bully Voice Actor Demands Sequel From Rockstar

As Bully 2 rumors continue to swirl, voice actor Gerry Rosenthal has spoken out, demanding a sequel via a video addressed directly to Rockstar Games. Rosenthal voiced Jimmy Hopkins, the main protagonist in the 2006 video game.

Gerry Rosenthal doesn’t care if he isn’t cast in Bully 2

In the video — which was shared by insider SWEGTA on Twitter — Rosenthal says that he doesn’t mind if he’s not cast in the sequel. He simply wants the game and thinks that there’s enough demand to justify it. Rosenthal is joking (partially) but he’s no stranger to talking about the canned game on social media.

“I don’t care what it’s gonna cost, I don’t care if you’ve done your little metrics, just make the God damn game already, OK?” Rosenthal says. “I know it’s not a big money-maker like, maybe, GTA 27 or whatever. But make Bully 2, please, for the love of God.”

“Rockstar, please make BULLY 2, for the love of god!



People want to play it.

It means a lot to a lot of people.”



– Gerry Rosenthal / Jimmy Hopkins Voice Actor pic.twitter.com/FjfWhzhuhk — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) August 22, 2023

Unfortunately for Rosenthal and Bully fans, it doesn’t look like a sequel will happen anytime in the near future. Rockstar Games is currently focused on GTA Online as well as the upcoming GTA 6, which has yet to be dated. Former developers have revealed that a Bully sequel was shelved on favor of Red Dead Redemption.