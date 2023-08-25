PlayStation Portal Battery Life Estimate Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has said that while it doesn’t have a definitive number to give for the PlayStation Portal handheld’s battery life, it’ll at least target the same battery life as the PS5‘s DualSense controller.

PlayStation Portal battery size has yet to be finalized

Sony offered a very limited number of outlets the opportunity to go hands-on with the PS Portal. Both IGN and CNET had the opportunity to try the remote player out and quizzed the company about the battery life.

According to IGN, Sony was reluctant to provide a battery life estimate because PS Portal’s battery size hasn’t been finalized yet. CNET states that while Sony couldn’t provide a definitive answer, the company is targeting something similar to the DualSense controller’s battery, at the very least. If the latter is true, mileage will vary anywhere between 6-8 hours depending on usage.

PS Portal’s battery will, of course, be impacted by controller features and how games utilize them. At present, we don’t know if these features can be turned on or off, but worth noting that PS Portal doesn’t come with the DualSense’s light bar, per IGN.

Sony also clarified that PS Portal can be connected to any WiFi network outside of home and remote into a player’s PS5, provided the internet service is robust.