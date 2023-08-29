Critically-Acclaimed Sea of Stars Now Available for PS Plus Subscribers

Sabotage Studio’s critically acclaimed RPG Sea of Stars is now available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers at no additional cost. The game was released yesterday to universal acclaim but was not available to download until last night for some players.

Sea of Stars launched simultaneously on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

Sea of Stars is also available to purchase separately via the PS Store for $34.99. A free demo is available for everyone, including those who aren’t subscribed to any tier of PS Plus.

Sea of Stars is an outlier in that it launched on day one on both the PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass. Both Sony and Microsoft have previously claimed that their rival subscription service mandates launch exclusivity, so it was a bit surprising to see Sabotage Studio strike a deal with both companies for a simultaneous launch.

It’s unclear how long Sea of Stars will remain in the Extra and Premium catalogs. Do note that once the game leaves the service, you’ll need to purchase it to continue playing.

Sea of Stars’ PS5 and Xbox Series X versions hold an average rating of 90/100 on Metacritic, and its PC version earned a metascore of 89. The game is also available on the PS4.