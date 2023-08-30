Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remasters Release Date Delayed

Konami has delayed the release of Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. Announced last September, the remasters were originally scheduled for release in 2023 but have now been pushed beyond this year.

In a note on its website, Konami said that the delay was necessary to ensure that the title’s quality and performance meets expectations. A new release window has not been announced.

“We have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve,” the statement reads. “The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible.”

As far as a new release window is concerned, Konami said that it will share more information as soon as it possibly can, and urged fans to keep an eye out on its website and social media accounts.

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster is in development for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.